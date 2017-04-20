7 cutting opinions about Bill O'Reilly's fall from grace



The Sacramento Bee editorial boardwrote how in its opinion it would have been nice if Fox News fired O’Reilly because the cable TV station had no tolerance for sexual harassment in that workplace.

“How reassuring, if O’Reilly’s downfall — after a New York Times expose on the many sexual harassment allegations against him — were just about what happens to bullies. But that’s not how it works, even on TV,” the paper wrote.

“It would be nice, too, to think Fox just grew weary of O’Reilly’s smearing and belittling of decent people,” the Bee wrote, mentioning a few figures, including California’s Rep. Maxine Waters, whom he famously mocked comparing her hair to a “James Brown wig.”

The writers lambasted Fox News for not doing the right thing before it became a PR mess, instead acting only when its corporate owners saw the scandal as a financial liability.

It’s “about the advertisers who stampeded from O’Reilly’s show after The Times’ story…And, more than that, about 21st Century Fox’s $14 billion bid for the British satellite service Sky TV, which depends on the British government finding the corporation to be a ‘fit’ steward.”

“Money talks, as any Fox News fan knows,” the editorial concluded. “And the market speaks.”

