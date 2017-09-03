7 things to watch over Devils' final 7 games
7 things to watch over Devils' final 7 games
Updated March 27, 2017
Posted March 27, 2017
By Chris Ryan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
NEWARK — The Devils don’t have anything to play for in the standings over the final seven games of the season, but there are still things the team can look to do as it closes the book on a disappointing campaign. Here are seven things to watch over the final two weeks of the season, from finding a way to win a few games and establishing some offensive pressure to set the tone for next season.
Trying to string wins together
The results certainly haven’t been there for the Devils since the middle of February — they’ve won just twice since Feb. 18 — but they’re trying to do anything to string a few wins together over the final two weeks. With a handful of rookies up in the NHL, the Devils want to give players some confidence, and they also want to close games where they have leads, like Sunday.
“When you look at tonight’s game you can look at two areas,” Devils coach John Hynes said Sunday. “We had a good goaltending performance, we had a lead, and as we said, we didn’t do much to get the second, third goal, to get a cushion to try and play.”
Schneider-Kinkaid split
Goalies Cory Schneider and Keith Kinkaid have been dividing games since the calendar turned to March, and the two should do the same over the final two weeks. Schneider got the bulk of the workload this season, but Kinkaid is a pending free agent, and he’s playing for a lot entering the offseason.
“I’m just trying to play my game, one game at a time,” Kinkaid said. “Any opportunity I get is good with me.”
