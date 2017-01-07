8 significant bills that Christie could sign or veto soon



TRENTON — On Tuesday, Gov. Chris Christie will deliver his annual State of the State address, outlining the goals of his final year in office.

The governor’s legacy will also shaped by the legislation he chooses to sign into law.

And the state Legislature – at the half-way mark of its two-year session – has sent him about 200 to consider. Of them, Christie has signed 95 into law. Another 57 bills sit on Christie’s desk from action lawmakers took in the last two months of 2016.

While there’s no huge rush of legislation that accompanies the end of the two-year session, several of the bills could have wide-ranging impact on New Jersey residents.

Here’s a look at eight of them.

1. RESTORING SALES TAX CUTS IN 5 CITIES

The sales tax for some businesses in Bridgeton, Camden, Newark, Plainfield, and Trenton nearly doubled on Jan. 1. That’s because a law allowing big sales tax breaks to spur businesses in poor cities expired for the original five cities that qualified for “Urban Enterprise Zones” three decades ago. Christie has been critical of the program, but lawmakers have sent him a bill (S2670/A4189) to extend it for two years while a study is conducted.

2. LIMITING GUN ACCESS

A bill (S2483) that had bipartisan backing would restrict access to firearms for those under restraining orders or convicted of domestic violence offenses. Sponsors say the bill has the backing of former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords, who was shot several years ago and is now a gun control activist.

3. PUNISHING CARL ICAHN

Christie will decide on legislation that would prevent Donald Trump adviser Carl Icahn from reopening the Trump Taj Mahal with non-union workers for five years. The measure would suspend the gambling license of any New Jersey casino that “substantially closed” this year or in the future. While not mentioned in the bill, the legislation was a response to Icahn’s decision to close the Trump Taj Mahal after its workers struck over benefits. It would prevent him from reopening the Taj Mahal with a non-union staff for five years. Icahn has blasted the bill. He says he will surrender his casino license but has no plans to sell the building.

4. HIRING MORE JUDGES

State Senate President Stephen Sweeney has pushed through a bill (S2850) that would add 20 new judges at a cost of $9.3 million as part of a broader effort to reform the state’s bail process aimed at making sure poorer defendants don’t remain behind bars simply because they can’t make bail.

5. LOTTERY DELIVERY?

This bill (S2370) would allow courier services to deliver your lottery tickets to your door. Christie vetoed similar legislation in 2015.

6. ANNOUNCING WHEN PEOPLE ARE INNOCENT

Law enforcement officials usually send out press releases when someone is indicted. This bill (A1945) would require the Attorney General and each county prosecutor to post information and send out a press release when someone who was indicted or prosecuted is later acquitted of the crimes or had the charges dismissed.

7. GOING AFTER PRICE GOUGERS

Lawmakers say they would protect consumers with a bill (S2321) that would protect against price gouging by those seeking to take advantage of people in the 30 days after the governor declares a state of emergency.

8. REGULATING UBER, LYFT

The fast-growing ride-sharing industry would have to pay licensing fees to the state and its legion of drivers would have to undergo background checks.

The bill (S2179) requires ride-share companies to provide certain safety standards, but leaves to the discretion of the state attorney general if they should conduct their own background checks.

In New Jersey, taxi drivers and chauffeurs must meet higher standards, by obtaining a special driver’s license, passing a criminal background check, undergoing fingerprinting, and passing a drug test. They must not have prior convictions for serious crimes such as aggravated assault, burglary and homicide.

