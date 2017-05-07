9 facts about N.J.'s newest The Halal Guys restaurant (PHOTOS)



UNION — As workers prepared the inside of a commercial building on Route 22 for New Jersey’s third The Halal Guys restaurant, its franchise owner watched people try to open the door to get inside.

Seeing customers eager to visit the new location in Union made Khattab Abuattieh excited for its opening late last month, he said.

“It just makes me more and more confident that we’re doing it right and we’re giving our customers what they ask for,” Abuattieh said at the restaurant last week.

The Halal Guys restaurants, an extension of the famous New York City food carts, serve a simple menu of hot halal meals in a fast-food format.

Here are nine things to know about the new store in Union, which opened April 29.

1. The menu at The Halal Guys is simple: Customers can have chicken, beef, both or falafel in the form of a gyro (sandwich) or a platter that comes with lettuce, tomato and basmati rice. It’s topped with The Halal Guys’ hot sauce or its signature white sauce, which Abuattieh laughingly called “the secret sauce.”

2. At 2,100 square feet, the Union restaurant is much bigger than the 1,250-square-foot East Brunswick location, which was the first in New Jersey. The new restaurant offers more seating and two entrances — one from each side of Route 22.

3. The Union restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day except Fridays and Saturdays, when it’s open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. the next day.

4. Handling the volume of customers has been the biggest challenge of opening The Halal Guys, Abuattieh said. Lunch is very busy in Union, where there are many businesses, while the East Brunswick restaurant is more crowded at dinnertime.

5. The Union location employs about 30 full- and part-time workers, and Abuattieh said the restaurant is always hiring.

6. The Halal Guys started in 1990 as a food cart at West 53rd Street and 6th Avenue in New York City that served hot halal food to tired taxi drivers, many of whom were Muslim. The business has since expanded to include several food carts in the city, restaurants across the United States and two locations in Asia.

7. Abuattieh was a customer of The Halal Guys for 15 years before he opened his own franchise. He said he, his wife and his son used to drive from Edison to New York City in the middle of the night to get the famous gyros and platters. When the company announced it was franchising in 2014, Abuattieh, an engineer by trade, sold three other restaurants he owned and recruited his neighbor and his brother to franchise a The Halal Guys location.

8. Abuattieh also owns a The Halal Guys restaurant in East Brunswick. He said he looks for pro-business municipalities and easily accessible locations on highways. Abuattieh also polls potential customers on Facebook to help him choose the locations of his stores.

9. Abuattieh and his partners plan to open a restaurant in Teterboro in June. Another The Halal Guys recently opened in Newark and is under different ownership.

Marisa Iati may be reached at miati@njadvancemedia.com. Follow her on Twitter @Marisa_Iati or on Facebook here. Find NJ.com on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Sun, 07 May 2017 14:03:46 +0000