900 Ocean County kids may need to be vaccinated again



TRENTON — As many as 900 children in Ocean County may need to redo their mumps, measles, chicken pox and other shots because a local pediatrician improperly refrigerated the vaccine supply, state Health Commissioner Cathleen Bennett announced Monday night.

Children who were vaccinated by Michael Bleiman at Southern Ocean Pediatrics and Family Medicine in Manahawkin from November 2014 to July 28, 2016 may be affected, Bennett said. The department is mailing letters to families to inform them of the investigation into the affected vaccines.

The state suspended Bleiman from the vaccine program in July after an inspection revealed the refrigeration problems. On Monday, the state also filed a complaint against Bleiman for gross negligence and professional misconduct, Bennett said.

Bleiman declined to comment.

Improper refrigeration could affect the efficacy of the vaccines, which included measles, mumps, rubella, chickenpox, hepatitis A & B, rotavirus, DTaP/Tdap, Hib, pneumococcal, polio, meningococcal and HPV, according to Bennett.

The vaccine is not harmful because of poor refrigeration, Bennett announcement’s said.

The children received the shots via the Vaccines for Children program, a federally funded, state-operated service that provides 1.6 million free or discounted vaccines to low-income children at more than 1,000 doctors offices across the state each year, according to Bennett’s announcement.

Families should follow up with a physician to get their children vaccinated again, Bennett said. People who are enrolled in a managed care Medicaid plan should contact the Center for Health Education, Medicine & Dentistry in Lakewood or the Ocean Health Initiatives in Lakewood.

Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin, part of Hackensack Meridian Health, is setting up a hotline “to help families evaluate the need for revaccination,” Bennett’s announcement said.

Published at Tue, 10 Jan 2017 00:56:29 +0000