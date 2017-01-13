'A big day for Rutgers:' McCourty, Ryan, Harmon notch INTs as Patriots win (VIDEO)



It’s time for somebody at Elias Sports Bureau or the like to start digging.

Rutgers alums Devin McCourty, Logan Ryan and Duron Harmon all had interceptions Saturday night for the New England Patriots in a 34-16 victory against the Houston Texas in the AFC Division playoffs.

It begs the question: Are they the first trio of former college teammates to have interceptions in the same playoff game?

“A big day for Rutgers,” coach Bill Belichick said after the game.

More importantly for Rutgers, Saturday’s playoff doubleheader — Mohamed Sanu caught a touchdown pass for the Atlanta Falcons — served as one big recruiting advertisement for the program less than three weeks from National Signing Day.

Knights in the NFL: Playoff edition

The New England-Rutgers connection — and Belichick’s affinity for Greg Schiano’s former players — seemingly becomes an annual story at this time of year as the Patriots head to their sixth straight AFC Championship Game.

But never before have McCourty, Ryan and Harmon all had interceptions in the same game, let alone the same half.

McCourty’s twin brother Jason, a cornerback for the Tennessee Titans, took notice of the connection and hyped up his alma mater on Twitter. Same goes for former Rutgers and New York Giants star Shaun O’Hara.

Every interception tonight by the blue team has been from Rutgers alums! Just saying! [?] [?] [?] (J-Mac) — Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) January 15, 2017

Showing his Pro Bowl safety instincts, McCourty made a great read on a pass from Brock Osweiler and stepped in front of the wide receiver for an interception with fancy footwork along the sideline in the third quarter.

Next came Ryan’s, which was the biggest of the three. With the Patriots clinging to a 24-16 lead, he caught a deflected pass and returned it 23 yards down to the 6-yard line to set up a touchdown.

Harmon’s in the final four minutes of the fourth quarter essentially ended the game.

McCourty, who was a first-round NFL Draft pick of the Patriots in 2010, mentored Ryan and Harmon as Rutgers underclassmen and as Patriots newcomers when they joined the perennial Super Bowl contenders as third-pound picks in 2013.

The trio combined for 13 tackles, including Ryan’s sack.

Dion Lewis, who attended New Jersey’s Blair Academy, became the first player in NFL playoff history to score touchdowns rushing, receiving and on a return in the same game.

