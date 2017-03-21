A.C. police credit new tech in arrest



ATLANTIC CITY The police department’s new surveillance center was “instrumental” in apprehending a man who allegedly stole a handbag Monday, the department said in a statement.

A 36-year-old Egg Harbor City man, Neil Rivera, allegedly entered the Knife and Fork restaurant on Atlantic Avenue through a back door Monday morning, before the business opened, He grabbed an employee’s handbag and fled, police said.

Using the surveillance center equipment, officers were able to track Rivera’s movements and saw him at Hartford and Pacific avenues, where he placed the bag in a trashcan, police said. He was arrested by Officer Autumn Mason shortly afterward.

He was charged with burglary and theft and released pending a court date.

Paul Milo may be reached at pmilo@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter@PaulMilo2. Find NJ.comon Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Tue, 21 Mar 2017 02:28:32 +0000