A dozen people in Newark sickened by synthetic marijuana



NEWARK — Police are investigating after several people Thursday were hospitalized as a result of ingesting synthetic marijuana, Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said.

Officers responded to Railroad Avenue around 7:30 p.m. on a call of someone foaming at the mouth. Police located a total of 12 people exhibiting similar symptoms, and all the victims had taken the drug, also known as Spice or K2.

Police are trying to identify the source of the K2. Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to call the department’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877-695-4867). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are confidential and could result in a reward.

Published at Fri, 21 Apr 2017 01:59:45 +0000