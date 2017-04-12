'A Quiet Passion' review: Cynthia Nixon's poetic grandeur



Some filmmakers direct in prose – strong declarations, decisive actions, emphatic characters.

Terence Davies directs in poetry.

His movies – “The House of Mirth,” “The Neon Bible” and “The Deep Blue Sea” among them – often may have literary antecedents. But they’re subtle, slippery things where meaning can turn on a deepening shadow, a sudden wash of color.

He’s a delicate director, a miniaturist whose effects are deftly economized and carefully judged. And so that he comes at last to the story of Emily Dickinson seems not only right, but inevitable.

Posthumously famous as “the belle of Amherst,” Dickinson spent her life in nearly invisible modesty. Her poems were often only a few lines, handbound in tiny pamphlets of paper and thread; of her more than 1800 works, barely a dozen were published in her lifetime.

But while outwardly she labored on the smallest of scales, inwardly she was a mighty river of talent and feeling and wonder and wit.

Davies’ film, one of his most accessible, hits the standard biographical highpoints. We meet the teenage Emily as a free-thinking student, already bristling at the unshakable confidence of evangelical Protestantism; we watch as she grows up into adulthood, and then grows ill. (Ailing and reclusive in her later years, she died at only 55.)

But this is not a staid and standard biopic, for a few reasons.

First, for Davies’ marvelous script. Dickinson, like any well-bred, unmarried woman of the time, lived a very private life; much of what we know about her, we only think we know (and, worse, we read through our own modern lenses of psychology and sexuality).

But the filmmaker’s screenplay makes her come alive as a mischievous, rebellious and often caustic conversationalist. This we can have guessed from some of her poems, which often deflated pomposity or hypocrisy; “A Quiet Passion” though turns this attitude into sparkling dialogue and Wildean wordplay.

Those who’ve missed the oh-so-elegantly arch exchanges of “Downton Abbey” may find an unexpected refuge here.

Second, the film is marked by some generally fine performances. Not Duncan Duff – we’ll get him out of the way, first – who overdoes it as her beloved brother, Austin, popping his eyes and chomping at his lines. But Keith Carradine and Joanna Bacon are hugely moving as Emily’s parents, both noble and completely of their times. And Jennifer Ehle is sparkling as Emily’s sister, Vinnie.

And then there’s Cynthia Nixon. Even when she was knocking back Cosmopolitans in “Sex and the City,” you always felt Nixon was the smartest person in any room; you also felt she could find it a little tiresome. And by “A Quiet Passion” it’s a weary confidence that’s curdled into almost exquisite pain, as she first sits in the front parlor, mocking the dullards around her, and then retreats to her room in lacerating, self-loathing loneliness.

And then, finally, setting the film apart, there’s Davies’ direction.

Like all good direction, it serves the point, and mood of the scene. Sometimes it is daringly restrained, refusing to show us what we most expect. When a sick Emily has her first seizure, she falls into the shadows; throughout the fit, we never see her face. When she’s at her most withdrawn, we only see her closed door.

But sometimes, too, it’s almost ecstatic, as in a scene when Emily fantasizes about a lover coming to her. We see her, expectant, in her bedroom; we see him walking up the narrow stairs. We hear soaring, romantic singing on the soundtrack. And then the dream fades. The door shuts. And Emily is left, once more, alone.

And, as a nearly lifelong Dickinson fan, Davies gets so much of it right. The famous Dickinson homestead (a quick and lovely detour, the next time you’re in Massachusetts) is faithfully reproduced; the soundtrack is crammed with Nixon’s stirring reading of the poems (although some are placed, a little too on-the-nose, to comment specifically on the events happening onscreen).

Another director would never have envisioned that fantasy scene on the stairs, of course; would have pruned back some of the many scenes between Emily and Vinnie debating morals and emotions. In fact, he or she would have trimmed this by half-an-hour and ended it with the usual title cards lecturing us on exactly why Emily Dickinson is important. They would have stubbornly turned her into prose.

Bless Terence Davies for leaving her as poetry.

Ratings note: The film contains sexual situations.

‘A Quiet Passion’ (PG-13) Music Box (125 min.) Directed by Terence Davies. With Cynthia Nixon, Jennifer Ehle, Duncan Duff, Keith Carradine. Now playing in New York. THREE AND A HALF STARS

