A stone is the challenge in this production for children in Hoboken



How do you deal with a huge obstacle?

The queen wants to know and she’ll find out in “Stone in the Road,” a funny musical by Kristi Thielen, which opens Saturday, April 1, in a production by the Hudson Theatre Ensemble Silly on Sixth Children’s Series.

The play will be staged at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Saturday and Sunday through April 9 at the Hudson School Performance Space, 601 Park Ave., Hoboken, a total of 8 performances in all.

Tickets are $10 and the show is geared to children ages 3 to 10.

“Stone in the Road” is filled with good natured action and wacky fun, according to publicity for the show. In this adaptation, a kind queen puts her subjects to a test: who will move the large stone from the road?

A host of characters arrive as the queen and her faithful servant watch from a hiding place to see who will be unselfish and move the stone to help others get by.

The cast includes Laura DiCerto, Richard Dwyer, Christina O’Handley, Florence Pape, Howard Richman, Sayad, and Dave Silberger.

Producer/Artistic Director is Diana London; Director of Development/Publicity is Florence Pape; Director & Lighting Designer is Howard Richman; and Production Stage Manager is Donna Gearhardt Healey.

Sponsors include the practice of Drs. Brescia, Migliaccio, Chinn, Moon, Picard, Lowe, Penmatsa, and Dr. Nicole Tully, Obstetrics & Gynecology, and Fields Development Group.

