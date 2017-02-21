Adidas deal offers Rutgers huge bonuses | How much for Big Ten championship?

By Keith Sargeant | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

While Rutgers’ six-year deal with adidas is short on cash, the contract includes incentives that could improve the athletics program’s financial fortunes annually, an NJ Advance Media review of the deal revealed.

On Thursday, NJ Advance Media obtained the Letter of Intent signed by Rutgers and adidas on Feb. 10. The six-year term begins July 1, 2017, and ends June 30, 2023, and covers every Rutgers varsity sport for which adidas provides equipment, apparel or footwear.