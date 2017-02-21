Adidas deal offers Rutgers huge bonuses | How much for Big Ten championship?
Adidas deal offers Rutgers huge bonuses | How much for Big Ten championship?
Adidas deal offers Rutgers huge bonuses | How much for Big Ten championship?
Updated February 23, 2017
Posted February 23, 2017
By Keith Sargeant | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
While Rutgers’ six-year deal with adidas is short on cash, the contract includes incentives that could improve the athletics program’s financial fortunes annually, an NJ Advance Media review of the deal revealed.
On Thursday, NJ Advance Media obtained the Letter of Intent signed by Rutgers and adidas on Feb. 10. The six-year term begins July 1, 2017, and ends June 30, 2023, and covers every Rutgers varsity sport for which adidas provides equipment, apparel or footwear.
Annual allotment value
NJ Advance Media previously reported the value for product-allotments began at $1.7 million in Year 1 and ended at $1.8 million in Year 6. The overall value is $10.35 million, and breaks down like this:
Year 1: $1.7 million (retail value)
Year 2: $1.7 million (retail value)
Year 3: $1.7 million (retail value)
Year 4: $1.7 million (retail value)
Year 5: $1.75 million (retail value)
Year 6: $1.8 million (retail value)
Photo by Jim Brown | USA TODAY Sports
Sign-on bonus
Because of the need for Rutgers to change over uniforms in Year 1, adidas will give Rutgers a $300,000 sign-on bonus in product (retail value) to be used in Year 1 to assist with the transition to the adidas brand.
Minimum spending
Rutgers is required to spend a minimum of $1 million wholesale annually through adidas.
Guaranteed pricing
By partnering with adidas, Rutgers receives wholesale pricing for team products for the following:
- 50 percent off retail pricing for all apparel and accessories
- 45 percent off retail pricing for footwear
- 50 percent off retail pricing on miteam (modified custom) apparel
- 30 percent off retail pricing on miteam (modified custom) footwear
Keith Sargeant | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
Let’s block ads! (Why?)
Published at Thu, 23 Feb 2017 21:16:01 +0000
Related Posts