After latest concussion, should Penguins' Sidney Crosby retire?



Despite carrying palpable disdain from many NHL fans, Sidney Crosby is a wonderful player, Hall of Fame talent and one of the best to ever take the ice.

But despite how good he still is and how much hockey the 29-year-old would seem to still have in front of him, it’s time for the Penguins star to seriously consider hanging up his skates.

The reason: Concussions–and what we know now about brain injuries.

Crosby has been ruled out of Wednesday’s Eastern Conference Semifinal Series Game 4 vs. the Washington Capitals after suffering another head injury in the series.

Sidney Crosby actually took a stick to the head before getting hit by Niskanen, here’s the slo mo pic.twitter.com/BSekuxjUbP — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) May 1, 2017

Here’s why the latest injury should prompt retirement thoughts this coming offseason.

Numbers don’t lie.

Crosby has missed 114 games in his career due to concussion-related issues. That’s more than a full season gone because of head trauma, and the after effects of hits to the head. With CTE such a big problem in the NFL, this would be a larger national story if the NHL had anything close to football’s popularity.

Issues are now back.

Most of the time Crosby missed came from 2010-2012. At that time, it was easy to wonder if Pittsburgh’s star would ever return to form. He has–but the latest concussion opens up the can of worms all over again. It’s impossible to know just how many concussions Crosby has suffered during his hockey life, but the idea of another long-term window of on-ice issues is daunting.

Devils trading No. 1 pick?

He’s already accomplished more than most great players.

Crosby’s career is already legendary. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2005 draft has won two Stanley Cups, two MVP awards, made six All-Star teams, earned a Conn Smythe Trophy and is a two-time Olympic gold medalist. Add in 382 goals and over 1,000 points and there’s little left for Crosby to accomplish on the ice.

Eric Lindros.

Crosby could–and should–look at the career and trajectory of recent Hall of Fame inductee Eric Lindros. The ex-Flyers and Rangers star suffered from concussions throughout his career, but played during a time before real awareness and empathy toward head injuries.

Lindros hung on and tried to keep his career going after years of issues. What transpired was four years of uninspiring play, nowhere near the Hall of Fame level Lindros had once established.

Crosby could use Lindros as an example, retire on top (whether or not the Penguins repeat as Stanley Cup champions) and eventually land in the Hall of Fame based on his career to date.

