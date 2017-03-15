After steep price cut, Kevin Jonas sells Boonton home: $1.95M (PHOTOS)



Kevin Jonas, the former Jonas Brother (although technically, he’s still a Jonas brother) turned real estate developer, has sold the Boonton Township home his company custom-built for $1.95 million — 42 percent less than his initial asking price.

Jonas, who just welcomed his second child with wife Danielle Deleasa Jonas, bought the property in 2013 for $825,000. His company, JonasWerner Homes, tore down the existing home and built a 7,390-square-foot Hamptons-style home in its place.

Jonas listed the home in 2014 for $3.35 million, and it has been on and off the market since then, with significant price cuts. It was last listed in October for $2.25 million.

The home on nearly gated three acres has plenty of Hollywood-style amenities — a 1,500-bottle glassed-in wine cellar adjacent to the dining room, a cigar lounge in the basement (which was given an upgrade by the DIY Network show “Man Caves”), a smart home technology system, a saltwater pool with remote-controlled cover, an outdoor covered patio with a fireplace and TV, a putting green and a bocce court (okay, that last one is pure Jersey).

The couple, who starred in E!’s “Married to Jonas,” were both raised in New Jersey — Deleasa in Denville, and Jonas in Wyckoff, although they met on a Caribbean vacation with their respective families in 2007.

