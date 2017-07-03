All hail 'The Americans,' plus 'Feud,' 'Bachelor' | Remote Possibilities (PODCAST)



Episode info:

04:10 — News

11:17 — “The Bachelor”

20:43 — “The Americans”

30:13 — “Feud”

35:58 — “Shades of Blue” quiz

44:10 — “Buffy: The Vampire Slayer” turns 20

About the podcast:

Remote Possibilitiesis a podcast about all things TV produced by NJ Advance Media. New episodes air every Wednesday.

There is no hand-holding on “The Americans.” That’s one of the things that makes FX’s Cold War-era set spy drama, which returned for its fifth and penultimate season Tuesday, so engrossing. It never coddles, keeping viewers slightly off-balance and always going in unexpected directions — like the almost completely silent 10-minute-plus detour to dig up a contaminated body, a detour that ends with more than one body in the grave. This week on Remote Possibilities, co-hosts Vicki Hyman and Erin Medley dig into the premiere episode.

We’re also talking about FX’s “Feud: Bette and Joan,” Ryan Murphy’s delicious new series about the making of “Whatever Happened to Baby Jane” and the bitter rivalry between the film’s (arguably) past-their-prime stars Joan Crawford and Bette Davis. And speaking of things that are arguably past their prime, we break down Monday’s night’s three-hour “The Bachelor” extravaganza, including Napgate and Raven’s ridiculous post-coital victory lap, with “Bachelor” expert Erin making her predictions for the finale Monday night on ABC.

We also pay tribute to the influential “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” which premiered 20 years ago on Friday, and Vicki suffers through a “Shades of Blue” pop quiz from Erin Medley, who is a fan of the Jennifer Lopez police procedural with a heaping side of crazy.

