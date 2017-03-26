Alleged shooter charged in deli fight involving Fetty Wap, officials say



PATERSON — A second city man has been charged in connection with the shooting that wounded three people outside a city deli after an altercation involving the rapper Fetty Wap Saturday, officials said.

Sylvester Huffin, 34, was charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder and weapons possession on Monday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes announced Wednesday.

Police said an altercation that started inside a 24-hour deli between Fetty Wap, whose real name is Willie Maxwell II, and local rapper Raheem Thomas spilled into the street and resulted in three people being shot.

Fetty Wap was not injured in the incident, police said.

On LinkedIn, Huffin describes himself as Executive Manager of RGF Productions, the label associated with the rapper.

The incident between Fetty Wap and Thomas reportedly stems from a long-simmering beef between the two with Thomas accusing Maxwell of not helping to promote the Muscle Team Ent. record label after his hit single “Trap Queen” blew up, according to videos posted on social media.

Thomas appeared in court Wednesday on armed robbery charges relating to the incident.

When asked about the discrepancy between the two charges and the three people who were shot, the Prosecutor’s Office declined to comment citing an active investigation.

Fausto Giovanny Pinto may be reached at fpinto@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @FGPreporting. Find NJ.com on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Thu, 30 Mar 2017 00:21:38 +0000