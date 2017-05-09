Alpine's Stone Mansion price cut by $4M — now a mere $45M (PHOTOS)



If all that stood between you and one of New Jersey’s most lavishly-appointed homes is a mere $4 million, this is your lucky day. The developer behind Alpine’s Stone Mansion, the custom-built estate with almost every conceivable amenity, has rolled back the price from $48.8 million to $45 million.

When it first hit the market in 2010 at $68 million, the 30,000-square-foot home on six acres was the most expensive ever listed in the Garden State. Now it’s the second priciest, behind the recently-listed Crocker Mansion in Mahwah, a historic estate built in the early 1900s for a railroad baron. After decades as a seminary, it underwent a massive restoration and is now on the market for $48 million.

The Stone Mansion was built by Richard Kurtz, the CEO of Kamson Corp., the Bergen County-based real estate investment company, on the 60-acre former Henry Clay Frick estate. He bought the property in 2006 for $58 million and has subdivided it into luxury lots, one of which was purchased by former New Jersey Devils star Ilya Kovalchuk for $4.5 million, land alone.

The five-story steel and granite home has 12 bedrooms, 15 full and four half bathrooms, and amenities galore — an indoor basketball court, a movie theater, a 4,000-bottle wine cellar, a ballroom, a conservatory, a library with a barrel-vaulted ceiling, a lounge with a circular bar, and a master bedroom wing with his and her bathrooms, enormous his and her walk-in closets (one is 450 square feet), and a sitting room. The grounds features a large pool, spa, pool house, tennis court, and rolling lawns.

The annual property taxes are $323,400 — or about $34,000 higher than than the average listing price of an entire home in New Jersey.

Vicki Hyman may be reached at vhyman@njadvancemedia.com. Follow her on Twitter @vickihy or like her on Facebook.

Published at Tue, 09 May 2017 19:58:00 +0000