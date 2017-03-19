'American Housewife' creator's fun novel



“The Arrangement”



By Sarah Dunn



(Little, Brown and Company, 368 pp, $26)

Sarah Dunn has a terrific eye for the absurd, especially the ridiculous in everyday life.

Dunn, creator and writer of the ABC hit sitcom “American Housewife” mines some similar territory in “The Arrangement.” In this novel, our heroine is the outsider in a picture-perfect suburb, married to a genuinely decent man.

Lucy and Owen live in Beekman, N.Y., but this just as easily could be many towns in New Jersey – Dunn lived in Wyckoff – where residents are determined to keep a town spirit. Dunn’s at her best when describing people such as this woman: “She teetered around on her trademark vintage heels, which made her look like she might trip and fall straight into middle age.”

And Dunn’s harpooning of the self-righteous denizens of Beekman is deliciously spot-on. There’s Kelly, the gold-digging trophy wife of the town billionaire who assumes that his money entitles him to pollute, discriminate and act superior and hateful to all.

My favorite has to be Susan, the aggressively self-righteous mom, who lectures anyone she dares catch at the market even recycling plastic bags. She considers herself the font of all knowledge when it comes to environmental carcinogens or social injustices that no one else would be smart or sensitive enough to deduce.

And, she must turn every school fundraiser into an event requiring useless meetings and make them ridiculously complicated, possibly to justify that she is accomplishing very little other than filling other people’s email inboxes. (Yes, I may have encountered her type over the years.)

The book’s laugh-out-loud scene is courtesy of Susan who organized a blessing of the animals that goes tragically yet hilariously wrong. It involves a Doberman mauling a chicken and a llama getting loose, cats climbing up banners and goats running amuck – all in a church.

Susan’s plan runs afoul because she tries shaming everyone into doing what she thinks is right. But Lucy has enough on her plate. Her son, Wyatt, is on the spectrum, fascinated by the Titanic and often speaks in a loop. He also tends to spit in Lucy’s face, scratch her and sleeps very little. Raising him requires a tremendous amount of loving patience, which Lucy and Owen have. But tending to Wyatt has drained them and even changed Lucy’s appearance and grooming.

“Lucy was down to nothing but deodorant, toothpaste, and a ponytail five days out of seven. She was lucky she was thin and had cheekbones and good skin.”

Those natural good looks help when she and Owen strike the arrangement. The novel charts what happens when an overtaxed, happily married but bored couple grant each the famous hall pass – for six months. An open marriage with no questions asked. They write a set of rules, which include no talking about the affairs, no falling in love, just sex with whomever and whenever you want.

What could possibly go wrong?

Owen meets a bedmate first and the woman, Izzy, would need to sober up and get into intensive therapy before she could be considered mildly sane. Her unhinged behavior also makes her wild in bed.

Though it takes her a little longer, Lucy also finds a willing sex buddy, via her friend, Sunny Bang – one those spectacularly focused women who could make trains run on time if someone just gave her the job – gets the job done for Lucy. Sunny Bang introduces Lucy to Ben. And, naturally, he is smart, quirkily handsome, in great shape, divorced and a great dad.

At no time does Dunn get graphic. Rather for a book about two people exploring their extramarital sexuality, it’s surprisingly chaste. That does not detract from any thing. What does, though, is the ending and without revealing what happens, let’s just say that at least one important character is dismissed too abruptly and the ending feels rushed.

After chaotic and wild times with Izzy and a fling with a much younger woman, Owen reflects on the arrangement.

“Would he recommend it? If, say, a friend of his confessed to him, out on the deck late at night over a glass of bourbon, that his marriage had gone stale, that he was feeling the icy hand of mortality gripping his shoulder, that he had started to wonder is this was all there was, would Owen tell him what he and Lucy had done?”

Given how much these characters share, he probably would. It’s an arrangement worth telling – and reading.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Sun, 19 Mar 2017 11:00:00 +0000