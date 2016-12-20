Andy Greene: Devils' struggles on players, not coaches



NEWARK – Devils defenseman and captain Andy Greene was quick to say what needs to change for the Devils to snap their losing streak.

Greene said the team’s recent struggles are not on the coaches.

“That’s not the issue one bit,” Greene said. “It’s not the game plan, it’s the execution.”

The Devils suffered their seventh straight loss on Tuesday, falling 5-1 to the Nashville Predators. Now in his second year as head coach, John Hynes is now in the midst of his longest losing streak during his tenure.

Another tough loss to swallow

After showing signs of improved play in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Rangers on Sunday, the Devils had a setback with a resounding defeat by the Predators.

“One team played a certain way against the Rangers, and we showed up tonight, and another team played a certain way against Nashville,” Hynes said. “Within the next 48 hours, we need to figure out why there was that big of a difference and discrepancy in the way we played, and we need to make sure we’re a better team against the Flyers.”

The Devils have seen their share of losing streaks over the past five seasons, even before Hynes took over. Greene said it’s just a matter of the Devils creating change on the ice.

“It’s not easy getting out of these. If it was, it would be one game or two, and that would be it,” Greene said. “Everyone always wants to sit there during these streaks and say bad luck, or this and that. But we have to create our own luck. Create our own opportunities, chances, and take advantage of them.”

Throughout the streak and since the start of the season, the Devils have echoed the sentiment about needing to outwork opponents to be successful. Greene said Tuesday was another example of the Devils not competing enough.

“We have to work. The foundation of our team is our work ethic, and when it’s not there, that’s what happens tonight,” Greene said.

Chris Ryan may be reached at cryan@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisRyan_NJ. Find NJ.com Devils on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Wed, 21 Dec 2016 11:00:02 +0000