Any Jets' free agent targets still playing in NFL playoffs?



The Browns took Mingo with the No. 6 pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. He didn’t pan out, so they shipped him to the Patriots earlier this year. He’s played minimal reps, and has just 11 tackles in 16 games.

Mingo was drafted as a 3-4 outside linebacker. The Browns then changed to a 4-3 defense, so he added weight to fit in as a defensive end. Then he was traded to the Patriots. It’s been a tough few years for a player that is truly athletically gifted.

He could be worth a flyer for the Jets. Get him back to a weight he’s more comfortable with, regain that speed, and use him as a pass rusher. He did have five sacks as a rookie in 2013.

Published at Sun, 15 Jan 2017 12:30:00 +0000