Appel Farm Earth Day Festival brings all ages together (PHOTOS)



UPPER PITTSGROVE TWP. — The third annual Earth Day Festival at Appel Farm Arts and Music Center Sunday brought together people of all ages.

Best of all, the event was free.

The afternoon gathering held under sunny skies at Appel Farm on Shirley Road offered something for everyone to enjoy.

The festival featured Earth Day-themed activities including art projects, live music, dancing and outdoor games. There were also food trucks.

There were a wide variety of different crafts to try. Outdoor activities included games and even a chance to help plant the Appel Farm garden and flower beds.

Also on display was art by Salem and Gloucester County Teen Arts Festival participants who also presented a showcase of music and theater performances.

Visitors also had a change to meet Appel Farm directors to learn about the programs offered there which have drawn children and teenagers from around the world for the past 50 years.

