Are injuries a concern for Nolan Patrick, potential No. 1 pick for Devils?

Nolan Patrick, one of the candidates for the Devils with the No. 1 overall pick in June’s NHL Draft, dealt with a few injuries last season.

Injuries over the past year have been the biggest blemish against Patrick, after a sports hernia and an upper body injury limited him to 33 games in the regular season before a lower body injury forced him to miss all four playoff games for the Brandon Wheat Kings in March.

In an interview with Bleacher Report in late April, Patrick was not concerned about his time missed and trusted his injuries would not hold him back.

“People can say what they want about me. Ninety-nine percent of the people who are talking don’t even know what happened with my [hernia] injury and how it went down. People can talk and have a right to their opinion, but for me, it is what it is. Before [last season], I think I played 110 games or something like that, didn’t miss a game. I’m 100 percent healthy now.”

Patrick did play 72 regular-season games and 21 playoff games for Brandon in 2015-16, plus another 14 tournament games, so he has shown the ability to log a full season.

And when he’s healthy, he’s productive. He recorded 102 points in those 72 games in the 2015-16 regular season.

That put hm at 1.42 points per game that season, and his 46 points in 33 games in 2016-17 stayed on the same level at 1.39 points per game.

And despite all the injury concerns, Patrick’s Draft stock hasn’t drastically changed. He’s still the No. 1 player on many boards, including NHL.com’s final player rankings. Dan Marr, director of NHL Central Scouting, told NHL.com that he is expected to be fully healthy.

“Nolan’s situation is part of the game and for NHL clubs it’s a talking point in draft deliberations, and from many recent discussions with NHL personnel it will have absolutely no negative implications or bearing on Nolan’s Draft status.”

There is still more than a month and a half for the Devils to weigh their options between Patrick and Nico Hischier — or any other option — with the No. 1 pick. But injuries may not be the final factor.

