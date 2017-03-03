Are Jets done with roster purge? GM Mike Maccagnan says…



INDIANAPOLIS — Mike Maccagnan has been the Jets‘ grim reaper this offseason.

Originally over the salary cap by near $10 million, Maccagnan has cut, cut and cut some more to get the Jets under. Gone are Brandon Marshall and Darrelle Revis. Nick Mangold and Ryan Clady. Breno Giacomini and Erin Henderson. In their place? Over $45 million in available funds.

With the start of free agency just days away, is the Jets’ roster purge finally over?

“I’m not going to speculate if we’re going to make more,” Maccagnan said Friday at the NFL Scouting Combine. “But I would say most of the major moves we made have been made.”

The Jets are currently sitting — after offsetting the amount they were over the cap — with roughly $33 million in salary cap space. That’s plenty to not only sign their seven rookies-to-be-drafted (or more), but also make a run at a couple big-name free agents.

But the Jets can create even more room. Releasing injured receiver Eric Decker and safety Marcus Gilchrst can add another $10.3 million. Cutting linebacker David Harris would free $6.5. Trading safety Calvin Pryor and defensive end Sheldon Richardson? Another $9.5.

Do Maccagnan’s comments mean he isn’t even considering those moves? Not exactly. The surviving members of the roster shouldn’t breath a collective sigh of relief yet. The Jets are likely done with cuts … for now. But depending on what happens in free agency and the draft, everything can change.

Say the Jets draft cornerback Marshon Lattimore, is there a need for Buster Skrine? Say the Jets sign safety Tony Jefferson, is there a need for Pryor? Say Decker returns from his injury, but isn’t the same, would the Jets hesitate to release him?

The Jets aren’t a team ready to compete. They’re in a complete rebuild. If they’re able to add a player better than someone on the roster, Maccagnan won’t hesitate to make a move.

He’s likely not done with his roster purge. He’s just taking a break.

Connor Hughes may be reached at chughes@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @Connor_J_Hughes. Find NJ.com Jets on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Fri, 03 Mar 2017 23:51:43 +0000