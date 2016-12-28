Armed man flees after demand for $2 in gas refused



PENNSVILLE TWP. — An armed man demanded $2 in gasoline, but fled after the attendant at a local service station refused, police said.

The attempted robbery took place at the Coastal Gas Station, 550 North Broadway, in the Deepwater section of the township around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Pennsville Chief of Police Allen J. Cummings, the male suspect on foot was carrying a gas can when he approached the attendant outside the station.

The suspect showed a knife and said he wanted $2 in gasoline, the chief said. When he was refused, he ran off.

The suspect was described as a white male wearing a dark-colored hoodie.

Police searched the area were reviewing surveillance video from the station Tuesday night, the chief said.

No one was injured in the incident, Cummings said.

