Asbury Park gas leak forces evacuations of more than 100 residents



ASBURY PARK — Emergency personnel in Asbury Park evacuated a neighborhood in the city Tuesday night when workers struck a gas main, authorities said.

Contractors working in the area of Mattison Avenue and Langford Street hit a gas main, causing a “significant leak” around 7:39 p.m., said Officer Michael Casey, spokesman for the city police department.

Casey said no fires or injuries were reported, but police officers and city firefighters evacuated homes in the immediate area as a precaution. EMS buses were brought to the area to provide shelter and warmth for the displaced residents, who numbered between 100 and 200, he said.

Some residents were brought to police headquarters for shelter, he said.

By 9 p.m., the leak was still ongoing and New Jersey Natural Gas crews were working to make repairs but, Casey said, it was not immediately known when service would be restored and residents would be allowed to return to their homes.

MaryAnn Spoto may be reached at mspoto@njadvancemedia.com. Follow her on Twitter @MaryAnnSpoto. Find NJ.com on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Wed, 11 Jan 2017 02:48:04 +0000