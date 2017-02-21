Asbury Park police find stolen Bruce Springsteen art



ASBURY PARK – Police officers have recovered a “one of a kind” piece of artwork depicting Bruce Springsteen that had been reported stolen in November.

The green and white metal cutout of Springsteen, whose musical career began at the Upstage club on Cookman Avenue in Asbury Park in 1969, was one of many stolen items police found Feb. 17 when they searched an apartment on Prospect Avenue in the Frederick Douglas Apartment complex, police said in a press release.

Among the stolen items were: usb thumb drives, external computer hard drives, cell phones, a Chronoswiss watch, a LED smart projector, a projection screen, an Apple computer and $380 in cash.

Officers also found in the apartment a .357 Magnum revolver, a .357 Ruger revolver, ammunition, crack cocaine, Oxycodone pills, marijuana and materials used to package and sell drugs, police said.

Police arrested Quaddeer Omar Fitzpatrick, 45, of Asbury Park, and charged him with several drug possession and drug dealing charges, weapons offenses and receiving stolen property.

Fitzpatrick was taken to police headquarters where he was processed and released. He was given a summons to appear at a later court date.

Officer Michael Casey, a spokesman for the Asbury Park Police Department, said the owner of the Springsteen artwork did not put a price value on it when the initial police report was taken but said it had a lot of sentimental value.

The artwork, which was approximately 30 inches by 24 inches, was taken from a home on the 1300 block of Washington Avenue.

“This is a one of a kind piece of art,” police said.

