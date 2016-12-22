Atlantic City man sought in death of 23-year-old woman



ATLANTIC CITY — Authorities on Thursday charged an Atlantic City man with the death of 23-year-old Jacqueline Hoyle.

Hoyle was shot to death Tuesday, Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Diane Ruberton said.

Joseph McCoy, 43, was charged with murder and weapons possession after a two-day investigation, Ruberton said. He is still at large.

Atlantic City Police found Hoyle dead in the apartment she shared with McCoy on North Tennessee Avenue. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death was a single gunshot wound, an autopsy found.

A judge set bail for McCoy at $750,000.

Anyone with information should call the prosecutor’s office at (609) 909-7666.

Myles Ma may be reached at mma@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @MylesMaNJ. Find NJ.com on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Sun, 25 Dec 2016 01:50:16 +0000