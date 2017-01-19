Baltimore group replaces B Street Band at Trump gala



TRENTON — The New Jersey State Society has signed the greater Baltimore-area band Whitehouse Effect to play at Thursday night’s gala celebrating Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The society in 2013 had signed the Bruce Springsteen cover band B Street Band for the event after it had twice performed at the society’s galas to mark President Barack Obama’s inaugurals.

But the B Street Band drew jeers on social media from Springsteen fans, who accused it of abandoning the soul of the musician. Band leader Willie Forte said the decision to cancel was based solely on the respect and gratitude the group has for Springsteen.

Springsteen has called the Republican president-elect a “flagrant, toxic narcissist.”

Whitehouse Effect said it left politics out of its decision to accept the invitation to play.

“Whitehouse Effect is extremely flattered to be requested for this major event, and, despite our (almost former) band name, are apolitical,” the band wrote in a post on its Facebook page.

“Music does bring people together, no matter who you are, where you are from or your politics and that’s what we will strive to do tomorrow. The Gala is a bipartisan event that we are honored to play, and we hope everyone will enjoy themselves as much as we plan to.”

NJ Advance Media staff writer Jeff Goldman contributed to this report.

