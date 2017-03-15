'Beauty and the Beast' review: A classic, classily redone



Theatrical cartoons, then straight-to-video sequels, then Broadway musicals, then cartoon re-releases, then start the cycle all over again with live-action remakes (with merchandizing at every step of the way): Disney knows how wring every last bit of life out of a character.

But its new “Beauty and the Beast” has a life of its own.

As sumptuous as a ’60s movie musical, as quietly smart and feminist as its star, it’s a lively, lovely new adaptation that takes a well-known fairy tale and fills it not only with fun and romance but a compassionate, inclusive warmth.

You know the story. Belle is a dreamily bookish but spirited French girl (in a tiny village where, for some reason, everyone has English accents). Although the arrogant Gaston wants her to marry him, she only wants to be left alone.

But then her father is captured by the Beast, an enchanted and very hairy prince. And Belle exchanges places with her imprisoned father, to save his life.

Ah, but will she perhaps fall in love with her captor – and save him from his own curse?

[embedded content]

The story dates back to the 18th-century and could serve as a pretty gruesome illustration of rape culture (or, at least, the Stockholm Syndrome). But beginning with its original 1991 retelling, Disney has worked hard to make Belle an independent, inspiring woman, deciding her own sacrifices, choosing her own future.

That process moves forward with this new version which – also drawing on character and musical elements from the 1993 Broadway show – further spotlights the literary nature of Belle and the Beast’s relationship, deepens the supporting characters and emphasizes diversity.

Emma Watson, who has a lovely if not overpowering voice, makes a perfect heroine. She was a poster-girl for smart achievers back in her “Harry Potter” childhood, and since then she’s become a calmly competent and intelligent young woman.

MORE: The uproar over Disney’s gay characters

Her Belle – “I’m not a princess!” she announces early on – is a capable gal in a simple dress and espadrilles. Mocked by her low-brow neighbors, vilified for wanting to teach literacy, her only friend is the local priest, who lends her Shakespeare. (Appropriately, the Beast first begins to win her heart not by giving her jewels, but access to his library.)

Very good, too, is Luke Evans as Gaston, the endlessly arrogant adventurer who can’t understand why Belle doesn’t want to marry him. After all, he’s even more beautiful than she! Evans is in fine voice and good humor throughout, and adds some sharp wit to the proceedings.

In fact, he even overpowers Dan Stevens’ Beast a little bit. The decision to use computer graphics, instead of makeup, gives Belle’s beau a slightly distant quality (the cheap reverb given his lines doesn’t help). The design of some of the Beast’s magical friends – you remember Lumiere, the talking candlestick? – isn’t quite as inventive as it could be, either (although I loved Emma Thompson’s cheerful Cockney teapot).

[embedded content]

But these small problems are mostly made up for by Bill Condon’s smart direction.

In a way, “Beauty and the Beast” draws on everything else he’s done. The classic scene of torch-bearing villagers storming the Beast’s castle? A nod to “Gods and Monsters,” Condon’s fictional bio of James Whale, the director of the original “Frankenstein.” The big musical numbers and cast of Broadway belters, including Audra McDonald? Hardly shocking from the man who helmed the movie version of “Dreamgirls.”

But Condon directed the underappreciated “Kinsey,” too, and as a storyteller who also happens to be gay he has a special feeling for characters who feel like outsiders – and a determination to bring them inside the storytelling circle. So this “Beauty and the Beast” features a hugely diverse cast, two gay characters, and several interracial romances. It’s a movie whose deepest, most dreamy fairy-tale wish is that we all just got along.

Of course that’s already drawn praise, and criticism, and calls for support, and demands for boycotts. But it all arises naturally from the movie; it never feels awkward, or obvious. And if it suggests that perhaps, just perhaps, we might be on the road to a less divisive, more inclusive future – if it might even push us a few steps further along that road — well, that might just be the happiest ever-after ending of all.

Ratings note: The film contains violence.

‘Beauty and the Beast’ (PG) Disney (129 min.) Directed by Bill Condon. With Emma Watson, Dan Stevens. THREE AND A HALF STARS

Published at Wed, 15 Mar 2017 12:47:20 +0000