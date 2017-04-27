Bergen County Sheriff to lay off 26 officers, union says



HACKENSACK— A police union representing officers who worked for the now defunct Bergen County Police Department, which has since merged with the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office, said via Twitter Wednesday 26 personnel would be laid off.

In the video, posted by PBA Local 49, an officer explains that no decision has been made about which officers would be given notice but that the layoff plan had been accepted by state officials.

In a statement obtained by NorthJersey.com, the sheriff’s office said the process will “take a number of weeks to complete” and is “consistent with the public policy declared in the Memorandum of Agreement signed in January 2015″ by the sheriff, Bergen County Executive, the Board of Chosen Freeholders and other officials.

In January 2015, County Executive Jim Tedesco, in one his first official acts, signed the agreement, under which the 103-member police department was “re-aligned” and placed under the sheriff’s umbrella. The sheriff’s office had about 150 officers at the time.

Sheriff Michael Saudino said at the time of the merger he planned to reduce the county police total to 49, but through attrition and not layoffs. The move was projected to save the county between $90 and $200 million over the next 25 years.

