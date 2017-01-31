Beyonce is pregnant with twins, and Twitter goes Bey-serk



To read Twitter, you’d think the best way to celebrate Black History Month is by getting Beyonce pregnant.

The singer announced via Instagram Wednesday that she and husband Jay Z, who have a 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, are expecting twins, and social media immediately went Bey-serk.

It’s the first day of #BlackHistoryMonth and Beyonce announces she’s having twins. pic.twitter.com/hs6N9NVUIx — #BlackoutDay (@theblckout) February 1, 2017

Beyonce kicked off Black History Month by announcing that she’s birthing MORE Black Excellence into this world ! YES ! pic.twitter.com/0EZdQHddQ5 — Khalil (@kbyrd2) February 1, 2017

Someone: Hi-

Me: BEYONCE IS PREGNANT WITH TWINS pic.twitter.com/fekIYAIEY6 — [?] (@lilayonce) February 1, 2017

So Beyonce, Queen Bey, Twins, Jay Z and The Carters are all trending #Greatness let me go sleep pic.twitter.com/hHIOp3ccXG — Soul Rebel (@talliaoyando) February 1, 2017

I logged on twitter and found out Beyonce is having twins

Drake and Nicki are cool again

Pharrell’s wife just had triplets

what’s next pic.twitter.com/kdsv4pzmNF — Zee [?] (@Zeee_24) February 1, 2017

Me and every member of the #Beyhive after learning we’re all about to become aunties and uncles again (in our minds)…. @Beyonce pic.twitter.com/YoxJ7bfEIM — Christine M. Carter (@cmichelcarter) February 1, 2017

It’s just the first of February and Nicki Minaj and Drake already taking selfies… Beyonce pregnant WITH TWINS… And I’m like pic.twitter.com/m9Ct4ZlWmW — Nick (@Kool_Runningsz) February 1, 2017

I am going to go out on a limb here and place a bet neither one of Beyonce s twins will be named Becky. pic.twitter.com/EOkxS3Wx6r — Shell (@shellvitweets) February 1, 2017

When you realize Beyonce is having twins vs. when you realize you cant be one of the twins pic.twitter.com/aVCIjkOcTg — Relatable Quotes (@RelatableQuote) February 1, 2017

beyonce is pregnant with twins and im hopin that i die and resurrect as one of them pic.twitter.com/8GrhnbdgjP — [?] Emily[?] (@foolforlaurinah) February 1, 2017

When you try to convince folks to stay focused on this Trump presidency and not get distracted by Beyonce’s twins pic.twitter.com/btY4JaFoPm — Melanism (@Melanism) February 1, 2017

Vicki Hyman may be reached at vhyman@njadvancemedia.com. Follow her on Twitter @vickihy or like her on Facebook. Find NJ.com/Entertainment on Facebook, and check out Remote Possibilities, the TV podcast from Vicki Hyman and co-host Erin Medley on iTunes, Stitcher or Spreaker, or listen below or here.

Published at Wed, 01 Feb 2017 20:30:00 +0000