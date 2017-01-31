Beyonce is pregnant with twins, and Twitter goes Bey-serk

Home
To read Twitter, you’d think the best way to celebrate Black History Month is by getting Beyonce pregnant.

The singer announced via Instagram Wednesday that she and husband Jay Z, who have a 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, are expecting twins, and social media immediately went Bey-serk. 

