Big cat riot: Top Twitter moments from National Zoo escape
Seemingly giddy that there was suddenly something else to talk about in Washington, D.C., the social media masses fixated Monday on the escape of a bobcat named Ollie from the National Zoo.
Ollie the bobcat, a 25-pound feline a zoo official called “standoffish,” filled headlines after departing from her enclosure on Monday morning.
Still on the lam, Ollie has become a Twitter star. She was Ollie in a pink “pussy hat.” Ollie, shouting #resist. Ollie, born free.
Here are some highlights from the day in cat commentary.
Published at Tue, 31 Jan 2017 00:06:00 +0000