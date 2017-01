Big cat riot: Top Twitter moments from National Zoo escape

[<a href=”//storify.com/NJentertainment/bob-cat-on-the-loose” target=”_blank”>View the story “Bobcat on the loose in D.C.” on Storify</a>]<h1>Bobcat on the loose in D.C.</h1><h2>Ollie the bobcat escaped from the National Zoo on Monday </h2><p>Storified by <a href=”https://storify.com/NJentertainment”>NJ.com</a>· Tue, Jan 31 2017 00:01:56 </p><div>This beautiful bobcat named Ollie has gone missing from D.C.’s @NationalZoo. If you see a big cat call 202-633-7362 https://t.co/EsfacLIZrp https://t.co/UPHGBm2sh2Marina di Marzo</div><div>Of course, the Ollie parody accounts swiftly popped up on Twitter. </div><div>Me when I saw National Zoo trending. #Resist https://t.co/5qkNTVOq3NOllie the Bobcat</div><div>.@chefjoseandres Any chance you could squeeze me in at Minibar this week? Just need space for one (1) bobcat.Ollie the Bobcat</div><div>I haven’t thought that far ahead. For now, I think I’m gonna drink a lot of tequila. https://t.co/QqscDjmWItOllie the Bobcat</div><div>Um, so you guys eat bobcat? I’m considering going back to the @nationalzoo… https://t.co/ixDfTFs2ZuOllie the Bobcat</div><div>There was, of course, no avoiding the political allusions.</div><div>Just heard a Bobcat escaped the DC Zoo. If I were in DC, I’d want out of the Zoo too. https://t.co/OejC4YztoiKelly Harper</div><div>All they found was a sign saying "Not My President" https://t.co/XPnb5tGlcZRandy Havens</div><div>Ollie the bobcat escapes from National Zoo. When asked why she did it, she pulls out a #PussyGrabsBack sign and pink hat.Girls Really Rule.</div><div>@OllieBobcat https://t.co/drG5qiZvMzLindsay Luke</div><div>Ollie has been criticized as "very standoffish" and “not super friendly.” because i guess there’s no right way to be a female BOBCAT eitherAlexandra Petri</div><div>in conclusion Ollie is only dangerous to birds & small animals and she stands for all of us who have tired of the males in our enclosureAlexandra Petri</div><div>Many commented on the potential of Ollie to distract from the day's many pressing worries. Or *become* them. </div><div>This country is a giant dumpster fire so sometimes you just have to sit back and read about a bobcat enjoying her freedom @OllieBobcatJuliana</div><div>What if Ollie the escaped D.C. bobcat is Trump’s Supreme Court nominee? What iiiiiiiffffffffffffffffffEric Geller</div><div>Quick, we need President Trump to grab this pussy!!! https://t.co/RumSFZCYKKTrump’s Thunder</div><div>What career changes do I have to make in order for my title to be "curator of great cats?" #OllieTheBobcat https://t.co/6cxWvEQaXN https://t.co/rmjsgamew8Caroline McCarthy</div><div>I’m crying, trump need to build a wall for the national zoo. Find my man Ollie the bobcat [?] [?] https://t.co/p9d6JRvZNmA’lexus [?] </div>