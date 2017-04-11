Big Ten football recruiting rankings: Penn State, Northwestern the 2 on top
Updated April 11, 2017
Posted April 11, 2017
By Todderick Hunt | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
The Big Ten is one of the most storied college football conferences throughout the entire country. In fact, some would say the conference is unparalleled when it comes to historic achievement, tradition and prestige. With the spring evaluation period on the horizon, a few schools in the conference have gotten off to strong starts within the 2018 recruiting cycle while others are looking to gain some traction.
Twelve of the Big Ten’s 14 schools have earned commitments. And of the 66 players to commit to the conference, three are five-stars and 21 are four-stars. So lets find out which teams have done what up to this point.
Note: The rankings below are credited to the 247Sports composite.
Penn State DE commit Micah Parsons (Photo courtesy of 247Sports.com)
Teams without class of 2018 commitments: Rutgers and Purdue
Rutgers and Purdue have yet to attain commitments to their respective 2018 recruiting classes. It’s been almost two full months since signing day. And although it hasn’t quite hit alarm time, they’d certainly like to find their grooves within the next month or so, as some teams within the conference already have as many as 12 pledges.
Rutgers earned a commitment from Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, N.Y.) athlete Atrilleon Williams last November, but he has since decommitted and picked Syracuse the second time around.
12. Maryland
The Terrapins finally got in the game in mid-March when they earned their first class of 2018 commitment from Paint Branch (Burtonsville, Md.) three-star defensive end Durell Nchami. The 6-3, 205-pound three-star picked Maryland over five other offers, including Pitt, Syracuse, Virginia, Temple and Old Dominion.
Published at Tue, 11 Apr 2017 11:05:00 +0000
