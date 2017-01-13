Biggest risers in the pre-Signing Day NJ.com Top 50 list of football recruits



No. 33 (+6): CJ Onyechi, 2017 LB, West Orange (N.J.)

Onyechi may have had the most dominant season of any Rutgers commit. The 6-2, 220-pounder was a man-child for the Mountaineers (6-4) in 2016, dominating games from a number of positions on both sides of the ball and providing a potential preview of the type of play Rutgers fans desire for years to come.

He played wildcat quarterback, offensive tackle, tight end, rush end, defensive end and outside linebacker, to the tune of 156 tackles (113 of which were solo), 31 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, eight quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries (one for which he returned for a TD), one blocked punt, one blocked field goal, 199 rushing yards and three rushing TDs on only 15 carries (13.3 yards per carry) and a two-point conversion reception. To put it bluntly, Onyechi is the truth.