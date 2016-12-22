Bob Diaco, Cedar Grove native, fired by UConn after 3 losing seasons



Once one of the hottest first-time head coaching candidates in the country, Bob Diaco was fired Monday by UConn after three straight losing seasons.

Diaco, a graduate of Cedar Grove High School in Essex County, went 11-26 overall and 6-18 in the American Athletic Conference.

The 3-9 mark in 2016 represented a step backwards from 2015, when the Huskies returned to the postseason for the first time in five years but finished 6-7 with a loss in the St. Petersburg Bowl. The turnaround created expectations for a contender.

Diaco was hired in December 2013, leaving his post as defensive coordinator at Notre Dame. In that role, Diaco won the 2012 Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant coach after finishing as a semi-finalist for the award in 2011.

Diaco had been speculated as a candidate to replace then-Rutgers coach Kyle Flood when the Scarlet Knights stumbled to a 6-7 finish in 2013. Flood kept his job for two more tumultuous seasons but eventually was replaced by Chris Ash.

The former Iowa linebacker previously was an assistant coach at Cincinnati, Virginia, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan and Western Michigan and Western Illinois.

Diaco’s firing reportedly is effective Jan. 2 because it will save UConn money on his buyout, which falls from $5 million to $3.4 million on that date.

UConn finished with the worst scoring offense in the nation at 14.8 points per game and lost its final four games in a six-game losing streak by a combined margin of 130-16.

The timing of the firing is strange given that the carousel for non-bowl-bound teams seemed to have stopped spinning two weeks ago. UConn last played Nov. 26. An offseason recruiting strategy already was in place.

#UConn FB strategy: Hit N.J. hard as NSD approaches. Offer guys who can really ball, yet are under-recruited & likely have a chip bc of it. — Todderick Hunt (@TodderickHunt) December 19, 2016

“I believe a new leader for our program and student-athletes is needed to build long-term success,” UConn athletic director Dave Benedict said in a statement. “I am grateful to Coach Diaco and his staff for their hard work and the integrity with which they ran the program and certainly wish them future success. …

“I know this may come as a surprise to our fans and supporters given the timing of this decision. However, it became apparent to me that a change in program direction is necessary at this time.”

One of the strangest marks of Diaco’s tenure at UConn is a manufactured one-sided rivalry with Central Florida.

Diaco commissioned a trophy for the annual game without having Central Florida on board and he named it the Civil ConFLiCT, with capital letters for the abbreviations of the two states.

When Central Florida won the game this season, it left the trophy behind.

