Body found at marina identified as missing South Jersey man



The body of Jonathan “Jay Jay” Thompson Jr. was found at a marina along the Salem River, authorities said. The marina, Barber’s Basin, is north of the spot seen above in this file photo where the Salem River empties into the Delaware River. (Bill Gallo Jr. | For NJ.com)

SALEM — The body found at a city marina Wednesday has been identified as 30-year-old Salem man who had been missing for more than three weeks, authorities said.

Jonathan Thompson Jr., 30, of Salem, was last seen March 20, according to Salem City Chief of Police John A. Pelura III.

Pelura said an autopsy showed that Thompson had drowned and his death has been ruled an accident.

Thompson’s body was found around 1 p.m. Wednesday in the boat docking area of Barber’s Basin, a popular marina, on Tilbury Road.

Salem City police put out a notice March 29 asking for the public’s help in finding Thompson.

At the time, authorities said Thompson had last been seen March 20 where he worked in Carneys Point Township.

While Thompson lived in Salem, Pelura said Thompson was also known to frequent Wilmington, Del.

Authorities did not offer any further details.

The marina where Thompson was found is on the Salem River, a tidal waterway that empties into the nearby Delaware River.

Bill Gallo Jr. may be reached at bgallo@njadvancemedia.com.