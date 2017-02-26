Body found in Orange neighborhood, officials say



ORANGE — The body of a male was found on Forest Street in Orange Saturday morning, officials said.

The cause of death was not immediately clear. An autopsy was pending, according to Essex County Prosecutor’s Office spokeswoman Katherine Carter.

The body was discovered outside around 7:30 a.m., the spokeswoman added.

Forest Street, off Scotland Road, is an area with a mix industrial buildings, vacant homes and residences.

