Body found near steep cliffs in state park in Alpine



ALPINE – Police were investigating Thursday after a body was found at State Line Lookout in Palisades Interstate Park, authorities said.

Palisades Interstate Parkway Police tweeted a photo about 2 a.m. of police at the scene near where the body was found.

Detectives were investigating and more information was expected to be released later Thursday, police said.

State Line Lookout is located at the highest point on the Palisades Cliffs with an elevation of more than 500 feet.

Published at Thu, 23 Mar 2017 11:29:00 +0000