Bomb squad called to Wharton after powder found near body, report says



WHARTON — The Morris County bomb squad was called to an apartment complex Tuesday when the body of a Picatinny Arsenal worker was found in an apartment that also contained black powder and a pipe, the Daily Record reported

The worker, whose identity was not released, was found at the Brentwood Gardens complex during a welfare check and is believed to have committed suicide, sources told the Record.

Bomb squad called for death investigation

When the materials were discovered, the Morris County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad was called to the scene and remained for several hours. On Tuesday, the county prosecutor’s office said no threat was found and there was no danger to anyone in the surrounding area.

No actual bomb components were found at the home, the Record also reported.

Paul Milo may be reached at pmilo@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter@PaulMilo2. Find NJ.com on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Thu, 19 Jan 2017 23:00:49 +0000