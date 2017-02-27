Booker, N.J. House Dems: Sessions should resign



WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, who upended tradition and testified against a colleague when Jeff Sessions was nominated to be U.S. attorney general, called on the nation’s chief law enforcement officer to resign following reports that he did not reveal contacts with the Russian ambassador during the presidential campaign.

Booker (D-N.J.) was joined by all seven of the state’s House Democrats in seeking the resignation of Sessions, who during those confirmation hearings said he hadn’t talked to any Russian official.

“Mr. Sessions has irrevocably eroded confidence in his ability to continue serving as an impartial enforcer of America’s laws,” Booker said. “For the good of the country, Jeff Sessions should resign as attorney general.”

N.J. lawmakers: Sessions needs to quit

Sessions on Thursday recused himself from any investigation into potential ties between President Donald Trump and Russian officials, who U.S. intelligence agencies have said intervened in the U.S. election on behalf of the Republican nominee.

Trump has broken with decades of precedent and refused to disclose income tax returns that could show whether he has any financial ties to Russia.

The attorney general told the Senate Judiciary Committee in January that he had no conservations with Russian officials during the campaign, when he was a close adviser to Trump, but he did meet twice with Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Sessions said he talked to him as a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, not as a representative of the Trump campaign.

“If we’re going to drain the swamp, let’s start with the attorney general’s office,” said Rep. Albio Sires (D-8th Dist.). “Why do they keep hiding their contacts with Russia?”

Sires’ call for Sessions to step down was echoed by Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-5th Dist.).

“This erosion of public trust is unacceptable and disqualifying for our nation’s top law enforcement officer,” Gottheimer said. “If indeed the attorney general perjured himself under oath, he must resign.”

Earlier in the day, Reps. Donald Norcross (D-1st Dist.), Frank Pallone Jr. (D-6th Dist.) Bill Pascrell Jr. (D-9th Dist.), Donald Payne Jr. (D-10th Dist.) and Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-12th Dist.) all said Sessions should resign.

Sessions’ recusal is not enough. You must resign, Sessions!

BWC — Bonnie WatsonColeman (@RepBonnie) March 2, 2017

Payne and Watson Coleman attended the Judiciary Committee hearing where Booker urged his colleagues not to confirm Sessions.

The only New Jersey Democrat who did not call on Sessions to leave office was U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez, who is under Justice Department indictment on federal corruption charges.

Menendez, who said he never hosted a Russian ambassador during his 25 years on the foreign relations committees in the House and Senate, lined up with his colleagues in seeking an independent investigation.

“The president should stop telling the American people that Russia is a ruse and start asking some tough questions of the people he has asked to serve him,” Menendez said.

While no New Jersey House Republicans called on Sessions to resign, Reps. Frank LoBiondo (R-2nd Dist.), a member of the House Intelligence Committee that is conducting its own investigation; Chris Smith (R-4th Dist.); Leonard Lance (R-7th Dist.) and Rodney Frelinghuysen (R-11th Dist.) all got out ahead of the attorney general in urging him to recuse himself from any investigation.

Frelinghuysen said reports about Sessions’ testimony “have raised a number of serious questions” and called on him to “immediately clarify his words.”

Rep. Tom MacArthur (R-3rd Dist.) said he was fine with Sessions saying on Thursday that he would recuse himself “if it’s appropriate.”

Jonathan D. Salant may be reached at jsalant@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @JDSalant or on Facebook. Find NJ.com Politics on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Fri, 03 Mar 2017 13:45:37 +0000