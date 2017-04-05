Booted Rutgers QB Tylin Oden blames someone for dismissal, and it might surprise you



For Tylin Oden, the final conversation with Rutgers coach Chris Ash earlier this week didn’t come as a shock. The sophomore quarterback said he understood why he was dismissed from the Rutgers football team.

“Coach Ash tried many, many, many times to help me and get me on the right track,” Oden told NJ Advance Media in his first interview since his dismissal. “There was only so many times he could try. So no hard feelings. I respect his decision and wish the best of luck to him for what he’s trying to do at Rutgers.”

Oden declined to give a specific reason on why he ultimately was dismissed, but Rutgers termed it as a “violation of team rules” in a statement Tuesday.

“We wish Tylin nothing but the best in his future decisions,” Ash said in the statement.

Billed as Rutgers’ quarterback of the future after he decommitted from Louisville and signed with Rutgers in the 2016 recruiting class, Oden appeared in six games as a true freshman last season.

The 6-5, 192-pounder from Columbia, Tenn., was an effective runner in the gun-run game (144 yards on 37 carries) but struggled to throw the ball with any consistency (completing one of his eight passes for two yards).

“I’ve got to work on my mechanics, obviously, and my knowledge of the game,” said Oden, who was not made available to the media during his nine months on campus. “I have to figure out the game on my own.”

RU’s QB depth after Oden’s dismissal

After serving his niche role last fall, Oden began spring camp listed as a co-backup on the Rutgers depth chart along with fifth-year senior Zach Allen.

While returning starter Giovanni Rescigno reportedly handled the first-team reps in Saturday’s intrasquad scrimmage, Allen drew the bulk of the second-team snaps over Oden.

“I didn’t prove to the coaches that I was all-in, or ready for the job, based on my behavior and how I carried myself around my teammates,” Oden said. “I feel like that was the main reason why things didn’t work out for me up here.”

A consensus three-star recruit who was rated as the 15th-best player in Tennessee and No. 26 dual-threat quarterback nationally by Rivals.com, Oden chose Rutgers over reported scholarship offers from Louisville, Tennessee, Air Force, Iowa State, West Virginia, Mississippi State, Middle Tennessee State, Vanderbilt, Kentucky and Georgia Tech.

He said he plans to finish out the spring semester at Rutgers and then transfer to another college football program.

“Right now, I’m not sure where I’m headed to,” he said. “Whoever is going to give me an opportunity to play for them, I’m willing to go. If it’s back home in Tennessee, it doesn’t matter. I just want the opportunity to play football again.”

Keith Sargeant may be reached at ksargeant@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @KSargeantNJ. Find NJ.com Rutgers Football on Facebook.

