Brandon Marshall believes Deshaun Watson destined for Browns, not Jets



With one game, Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson has gone from borderline first-round pick, to the unquestioned No. 1 selection in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Well, according to Jets receiver Brandon Marshall, that is.

“Last night we saw the starting quarterback of the Cleveland Browns next year: Deshaun Watson,” Marshall said on Tuesday’s episode of Inside the NFL.

Few players are flying as high as Watson after Clemson’s 35-31, last-second victory over Alabama in the BCS national championship. Playing arguably the best defense in the nation, the quarterback threw for 420 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He ran for another 43 yards and a score.

It ended an up-and-down year on an extremely good note. Marshall believes it’s enough to land Watson as the top selection, which the Browns own, come April.

“He’s ready,” Marshall said.

Not as many scouts agree. Some have Watson pegged as the third-best quarterback in the draft behind UNC’s Mitch Trubisky and Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer. Here’s the negative portion of a scouting report from NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah:

He needs to get bigger and stronger. He has a lean and narrow frame, but he should be able to add another 10-15 pounds. As a passer, he needs to do a better job of reading coverage post snap. This offense does a beautiful job of setting up a defense and then cashing in with big plays. However, there are times when Watson will predetermine his target and throw the ball without seeing the field. His interception vs. Alabama is an excellent example. His target won the one-on-one matchup, but Watson failed to see the over-the-top defender, resulting in an easy interception. His ball placement also needs work. He misfires on too many layups underneath. While he excels at escaping pressure, I’d like to see him do a better job of maneuvering within the pocket.

Now, if the Browns do elect to take Watson, as Marshall suggests, it could give the Jets a chance to land Trubisky. New York is slated to pick sixth. If the 49ers (picking second) and Bears (third) pass on the quarterback, it’s unlikely the Jaguars (fourth) and Titans (fifth) take him.

Could general manager Mike Maccagnan be inclined to take a quarterback for the third year in a row?

Published at Wed, 11 Jan 2017 12:30:00 +0000