Brandon Marshall compares Jets' 2016 season to sitting in a soiled diaper



Well, that’s one way to put it.

Days after the Jets‘ dreadful, horrific, nauseatingly-bad 5-11 season came to a close, wideout Brandon Marshall hopped on Showtime’s Inside the NFL (where he’s a semi-regular co-host) to discuss everything that went wrong.

And he phrased it in a way only Brandon Marshall can.

“The best way I can describe it is like having a diaper on and never changing it,” Marshall said straight-faced. “And just sitting in that diaper the whole year. That’s how our year was. It was a bad year.”

Having covered the year from start to finish. That’s a pretty accurate description.

In 2015, the Jets just missed out on the playoffs. So entering 2016, and with most of the roster set to return, high expectations were set. The Jets talked about the playoffs like they were assured. Some inside the locker room even mentioned a Super Bowl run.

Instead, the Jets found themselves (essentially) eliminated from the playoffs before Halloween. Their season wasn’t highlighted by a magical run to the postseason, but drama, dysfunction, and more drama.

And where did it all go wrong? Week 3 in Kansas City, according to Marshall. Where the Jets suffered a 24-3 loss to the Chiefs. Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick threw six interceptions in the game.

“We thought that we would have a top-five defense,” Marshall said. “We thought that our offense would be better because it was our second year around. We had amazing chemistry the year before.

“So I felt like that was the game where we were like, ‘Wow … maybe we aren’t as good as we thought we were.'”

It was after said Chiefs game that Marshall and teammate Sheldon Richardson got into an ugly verbal altercation. While the two claimed to have put the beef to rest, the tension lingered throughout the year.

Eventually, it boiled over again in Week 16 with the two exchanging verbal shots through the media.

“When you win, everything’s good,” Marshall said. “You look at Tom Brady. Tom Brady throws his helmet, curses out Julian Edelman a couple of weeks ago, and that’s great. He’s a great leader because they are winning.

“But if you do that in a losing locker room, or on the losing sideline, it’s a problem. The locker room in a losing atmosphere, it’s one of the most disgusting, volatile environments that you can be in.”

Marshall did say he’s confident the Jets can turn this around, and turn it around quick. While some have the Jets set for a full-on rebuild, Marshall doesn’t believe that’s the way to go.

“Hell, no,” he said. “We have to fix some things. That’s what happens. We’re in a position right now where things didn’t go right.

“We can get it done. Coach [Todd] Bowles can get it done. He’s a helluva leader.”

