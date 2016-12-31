Brandon Marshall out vs. Bills, perhaps his final game with Jets | Inactive lists



EAST RUTHERFORD — Here’s a look at the inactive lists for Sunday’s game between the Jets and Bills, the season finale for both teams:

JETS

OLB Lorenzo Mauldin — already ruled out (ankle)

NT Steve McLendon — already ruled out (hamstring)

TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins — already ruled out (hamstring)

WR Brandon Marshall — was listed as questionable (hip/shoulder)

CB Nick Marshall — was listed as doubtful (hamstring)

LB Randell Johnson — healthy scratch

OL Donald Hawkins — healthy scratch

BILLS

CB Stephon Gilmore — already ruled out (concussion)

OT Cordy Glenn — already ruled out (back)

QB Tyrod Taylor — healthy scratch

WR Dez Lewis — healthy scratch

TE Logan Thomas — healthy scratch

TE Gerald Christian — healthy scratch

DT Adolphus Washington — healthy scratch

WHAT IT MEANS

* Marshall won’t play what could be his final game with the Jets. They might cut him after this season — a move that would create $7.5 million in salary cap space, with no dead money attached. Next year is the last year of Marshall’s contract. Sunday is the first game he has missed with the Jets. But he turns 33 in March and his production has dipped considerably this season.

Marshall’s numbers last season: 109 catches, 1,502 yards, and 14 touchdowns. And this season: 59 catches, 788 yards, and three touchdowns. His catches per game (3.9) and yards per game (52.5) are the second-lowest averages of his career, ahead of only his rookie year, 2006 with Denver.

* The following Jets were listed as questionable, but they are all active: WR Robby Anderson (hamstring), CB Juston Burris (knee), RB Bilal Powell (knee), DT Sheldon Richardson (back), RB Brandon Wilds (hamstring), DE Muhammad Wilkerson (ankle, knee).

Darryl Slater may be reached at dslater@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @DarrylSlater. Find NJ.com Jets on Facebook.

Published at Sun, 01 Jan 2017 16:46:00 +0000