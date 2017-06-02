Brandon Marshall raves about Jeremy Bates, Jets' new QB coach



NEW YORK — The Jets on Wednesday hired Jeremy Bates to be their quarterbacks coach, filling the final remaining position coach vacancy on their staff.

The hire sits just fine with wide receiver Brandon Marshall, who knows Bates well.

“I think he’s an excellent coach from my experience with him,” Marshall told NJ Advance Media on Tuesday, before Bates was officially hired. “I love him to death. He knows the game. He knows football. He doesn’t just know Xs and Os. He knows football.”

Bates has been out of coaching for the past four seasons. He was the Bears’ quarterbacks coach for one season, 2012. Marshall played for the Bears then. Marshall debuted in the NFL with the Broncos from 2006-09. Bates coached in Denver from 2006-08.

In 2006, Bates was a lower-level assistant, working mainly with the offensive line. He worked with quarterbacks and receivers in 2007, so he mentored a young Marshall. And in 2008, Bates was Denver’s quarterbacks coach, while also calling plays during games.

So Marshall has plenty of experience — four seasons, including extensive one-on-one time — working with Bates, a 40-year-old who isn’t much older than Marshall, 32. Now, Marshall just hopes the Jets retain him for 2017, so he can work alongside Bates again.

Bates didn’t coach in 2011, so he has coached just one season since a less-than-spectacular, one-year stint as the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator in 2010.

Marshall hasn’t ever worked under the Jets’ new offensive coordinator, John Morton, but he likes the hire.

“I’ve heard nothing but great things about him,” Marshall said. “I think it was a good hire.”

Bates knows Morton because they worked together at the University of Southern California. Bates was USC’s assistant head coach for offense and quarterbacks coach in 2009. Morton was at USC from 2007-10. He spent one season, 2009, as USC’s offensive coordinator. So he and Bates worked closely together, albeit for just one year. Now, they’re together again.

Marshall raved about Bates on Tuesday at a charity event in Manhattan that benefited Marshall’s Project 375 foundation, which raises money and awareness for mental health issues.

The event tied in with Marshall being on the cover — along with his wife, Michi — of the February issue of Resident magazine. Marshall considers events like this an important platform for his foundation.

“Probably the most important thing that we can do is continue the conversation,” he said. “Although there’s still a ton of stigma surrounding [mental health], and it’s still tough, working in this field, we’re making a lot of progress. And we’ve just got to keep the momentum going.”

