Bravo dropping Jacqueline Laurita as 'RHONJ' regular



Jacqueline Laurita, right, with Teresa Giudice and Andy Cohen on the ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ season 7 reunion special, is reportedly not returning to the show, at least not as a full-time housewife.

Jacqueline Laurita, one of the original drama queens of “Real Housewives of New Jersey,” won’t be back as a full-time housewife, and may not even return in part-time capacity, a source tells NJ.com.

The “RHONJ” gossip sites have been buzzing with the news since Laurita sent a somewhat cryptic tweet last month thanking her fans for supporting her on the Bravo reality show.

Just wanted to Thank all of you for following, loving, & supporting me & my family over the last 7 seasons of #rhonj !We appreciate you all! — Jacqueline Laurita (@JacLaurita) February 23, 2017

Page Six reported on Monday that Laurita was definitely out because Bravo wasn’t willing to meet her salary requirements, and that Kathy Wakile, who had already been demoted to part-time status, would not be back either. Laurita has appeared on every season of the show, although in season six she was not billed as a full-time housewife.

There have also been reports that original cast member Danielle Staub, who left the show after season two, would be back after forging a friendship over social media and yoga with stalwart star Teresa Giudice. Bravo never comments on casting rumors.

Taping of the eighth season is reportedly underway, with Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Siggy Flicker and Dolores Catania on board.

Laurita also appeared on Bravo’s “Manzo’d With Children,” a spinoff starring former “RHONJ” star Caroline Manzo, Laurita’s sister-in-law, but that show has ended after three seasons.

