Breaking down the DBs in the new NJ.com Top 50 list of football recruits
By Todderick Hunt | NJ Advance Media
With offenses throughout the country spreading out, there is more of a need for defensive backs to cover receivers down the field. The ability to cover has become paramount in college football, and there are a handful of N.J. guys who do it best. There were six defensive backs selected to the latest NJ.com Top 50 list of football recruits. Find out who are New Jersey’s top recruits at the position, below.
St. Peter’s Prep LB Shayne Simon (John Munson| NJ Advance Media for NJ.com)
49) Zamir Mickens (6-1, 180), 2018 S, St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City, N.J.)
Published at Wed, 12 Apr 2017 13:30:00 +0000
