Brian Williams' temporary MSNBC show isn't so temporary



Brian Williams has been a presence on MSNBC since he returned to the cable network, where he spent an earlier part of his career, for more than a year after his dismissal from “NBC Nightly News.”

Starting in September, he got his own dedicated time slot at 11 p.m. for a show that was supposed to last through the presidential election. But now, more than a month past Nov. 8, Williams is still anchoring “The 11th Hour with Brian Williams.”

The “pop-up broadcast,” which airs Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m., was an early ratings winner, besting CNN by drawing nearly 1.1 million viewers in its first week out.

Now sources tell Poynter that Williams is likely being primed for a better (earlier) time slot. The report specifically mentions Andrew Lack, NBC News chairman and known friend to Williams who reportedly had a significant role in the decision to keep the “Nightly News” anchor in the fold at NBCUniversal.

Williams, 57, who grew up in Middletown, would frequently trend on Twitter during his election coverage on MSNBC, whether it was for his sometimes interesting phrasing or the very fact that he was back on TV after being cut from his position at the helm of “Nightly News.”

In 2015, Williams was suspended from NBC News after a discrepancy came to light in his “Nightly News” report on a veteran of the Iraq War who he said helped ensure his safety during his coverage of the war in 2003. While Williams said he had been riding in a helicopter hit by rocket-propelled grenades, the helicopter that was hit was actually an hour ahead of him.

Williams apologized for the error and explained the mistake by saying he had conflated his memories from the time. His original 2003 report of the incident relayed the truth, but in the following years, especially on visits to late-night talk shows, Williams appeared to embellish the story, putting himself in a helicopter that was forced down by rocket fire. The “misremembered” story moved NBC to open an investigation into Williams’ past work.

During visits to talk shows, Williams had a tendency to put himself “closer to the action” when telling stories. But that penchant for exaggeration had also apparently started to bleed into his primetime reports.

“Looking back, it had to have been ego that made me think that I had to be sharper, funnier, quicker than anybody else,” he told Matt Lauer in 2015.

By June of 2015, as his six-month suspension was winding down, Williams was let go at “Nightly News” and Lester Holt, his frequent stand-in, assumed the anchor position.





Amy Kuperinsky may be reached at akuperinsky@njadvancemedia.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmyKup or on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Wed, 21 Dec 2016 20:50:00 +0000