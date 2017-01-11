Broncos new HC Vance Joseph stunk in his 1st NFL start: 'They threw at me all night'



In this Jan. 28, 2016, file photo, Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph responds to a question during a news conference, in Davie, Fla. Joseph, a former Jets defensive back, is the Broncos new head coach. (AP Photo | Lynne Sladky, File)

Vance Joseph just landed himself the Holy Grail of coaching positions. On Wednesday, the ex-Dolphins’ defensive coordinator was named the new head coach of the Denver Broncos.

You know, the same Broncos that won the Super Bowl just a year ago, and have one of the more talented rosters in the entire league?

But for fans in Mile High, they best hope Joseph’s first year in Denver goes a bit better than his first start with the Jets.

Before Joseph entered into the coaching ranks, he was an undrafted cornerback for the Jets (1995) and Colts (1996). He appeared in 17 total games, recording 17 tackles and two interceptions. But his first NFL appearance really couldn’t have gone much worse.

Joseph started in a Jets’ 47-10 loss to the Raiders on Oct. 2, 1995. After the game, head coach Rich Kotite (remember him?) said the “football team” and their “families” were “embarrassed” by the outing. And few players in that game played worse than Joseph.

The rookie cornerback was burned for two touchdowns and a 48-yard pass from quarterback Jeff Hostetler to Rocket Ismail.

“They kept coming and coming after me,” Joseph said after the game. “I don’t think I’m a bad corner. They just threw at me all night.

“After the game I spoke to my folks. My mom told me, ‘You did good.’ You know, mommy’s talk.”

Joseph didn’t play after the 1996 season, and entered the coaching ranks in 1999. He coached collegiately through 2004, then spent time as the defensive backs coach for the 49ers (2005-2010), Texans (2011-2013) and Bengals (2014-2015). He served as the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator this past season.

Clearly, he has proven to be a much better coach than player.

