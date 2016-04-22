Brother, sister charged with attempted murder, carjacking



WOODBURY — A brother and sister have been charged with attempted murder, carjacking and robbery in an incident which seriously injured a Paulsboro man this past April, authorities said.

Donnell Scruggs, 37, of Glassboro, and Renae Scruggs, 35, of Paulsboro, have been charged in the case, the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office announced Saturday afternoon.

It was on the night of April 22, 2016 that a man was shot in his chest and robbed of a wristwatch, cash and cell phones, authorities said.

After being shot, the victim was able to drive himself to a parking lot of a Paulsboro convenience store on Billings Avenue where first-responders found him.

Donnell Scruggs was arrested on Feb. 1, the prosecutor’s office said. His sister, Renae, was taken into custody on Jan. 17.

Both were charged with attempted murder, robbery, carjacking, conspiracy to commit robbery and conspiracy to commit carjacking, authorities said.

The third suspect in the case, Ryan K. Williams, 38, of Paulsboro was arrested on May 26, 2016 on charges of attempted murder, robbery, unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose and aggravated assault, authorities said.

Donnell and Renae Scruggs both are in the Salem County Correctional Facility, Mannington Township, without bail. Williams remains in the jail on $750,000 bail, authorities said.

