Bruce Alston turns himself in on another theft by deception charge



JERSEY CITY — Just three weeks after being sentenced for theft by deception, former state Senate and Assembly candidate Bruce Alston has been arrested on another theft by deception charge.

Alston, who pleaded guilty to theft by deception earlier this year, turned himself in to authorities on Thursday after being accused of the same type of offense, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said.

In an echo of the case that was thought to have reached a conclusion earlier this month, the new criminal complaint against Alston states that he “purposely obtained a property belonging to another by purposely creating or reinforcing a false impression.”

Probable cause, the complaint states, was established based on documents received from a financial institution and documents pertaining to “the resale of 560 Bramhall Avenue.”

Alston’s previous case also involved a Bramhall Avenue property.

The prosecutor’s office couldn’t immediately provide detailed information about the new charge and say why it hadn’t been levied during Alston’s most recent legal saga.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday evening, Alston wrote: “Double Jeopardy!!! #Herewegoagain.”

Reached about the matter on Friday, Alston — who said he is out on a $50,000 bail with a 10 percent option — told The Jersey Journal it’s the “same case, same charge, same property.”

The 45-year-old told The Jersey Journal he believes he will eventually be absolved of the most recent charge.

“I’m very confident,” he said. “I’m just going to respect the process.”

On Dec. 2, Alston was sentenced to five years probation in drug court after having been accepted into the court due to alcohol and codeine addictions, following his guilty plea to theft by deception on July 21.

As part of his probation, Alston was required to not possess a firearm, make restitution to a mortgage company in the amount of $133,000, compete an intensive outpatient drug treatment program, refrain from the use of alcohol and drugs and stay away from places that sell alcohol.

He had faced a 3-year prison sentence had he not been accepted into drug court.

Jonathan Lin may be reached at jlin@jjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @jlin_jj. Find The Jersey Journal on Facebook.

